1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting in north St. Louis - KMOV.com

1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting in north St. Louis

Posted: Updated:
By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Credit KMOV Credit KMOV
NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -

Police are investigating after a triple shooting occurred in the 5000 block of Thekla Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Officials said one of the victims was killed in the shooting. The other two victims were taken to an area hospital where one is currently in critical condition and the other is in serious condition. 

More information will become available as this story develops. 

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly