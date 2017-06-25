Cardinals moving and shaking: Grichuk, possibly Voit and more on the way

The Cardinals find themselves in yet another rough patch in their season, and are expected to make a bevy of changes before Sunday night's contest against the Pirates.

John Mozeliak said on KMOX this morning that multiple moves were on the way Sunday, but he did not go into specifics as he had not informed all players involved what would be taking place.

One move that has been reported by Derrick Goold is the return of Randal Grichuk to the major league roster, but there are rumblings to indicate he won’t be the only new face in the Cardinals clubhouse tonight.

Memphis first baseman Luke Voit, who was not in the lineup posted to the Redbirds' website, is speculated to be heading to St. Louis. A Facebook post by Jud Kindle–former coach of Voit’s with the Sedalia Bombers–indicates Voit will be joining the Cardinals Sunday night. Voit, 26, has a .322/.406/.561 batting line, with 12 home runs and 48 RBIs for Memphis this season.

Facebook post from Jud Kindle, former coach of Luke Voit with the Sedalia Bombers. Sounds like Voit will get his shot with the Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/ADLinBpkrD — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) June 25, 2017

Without knowing the corresponding moves the Cardinals will make, it’s difficult to glean where his playing time would come from, as he does not offer much positional flexibility beyond first base.

Additionally, Carson Kelly is not listed in the starting lineup for Memphis Sunday. Kelly is the Cardinals prized catching prospect, and has put together a .289/.378/.453 batting line with 7 home runs and 30 RBIs in Class-AAA this year. The organizational plan for Kelly in 2017 was to play everyday in Memphis to progress in his development, while Eric Fryer filled the backup catching role in St. Louis. It’s conceivable that the Cardinals poor play this season–coupled with recent nagging injuries to mainstay starter Yadier Molina–has inspired a willingness in Mozeliak to give Kelly a shot at this level.

If the Cardinals decide to add Kelly, that would potentially make for three promotions to the big leagues in total on Sunday, meaning several players from the active roster would have to be shifted off it.

There are several candidates here, depending on how many players to Cardinals end up promoting. Dexter Fowler, who has dealt with numerous injuries throughout this season, could potentially head to the disabled list to give him a chance to heal up, with Grichuk claiming the bulk of the playing time in his stead.

Because Mozeliak has insisted Mike Matheny prefers an eight-man bullpen, it is unlikely one of the relievers would be sent down. A move could be made on Michael Wacha, but Mozeliak indicated earlier in the week he did not anticipate making one before Wacha’s next start. Chad Huffman and Greg Garcia could be candidates for demotion, but Garcia is out of options, and would have to be passed through waivers.

If Kelly does in fact make his return to St. Louis, there would be two options for a corresponding move. One, a disabled list stint for Yadier Molina, who has been held out of action multiple times over the past couple weeks. If Molina is expected to be out for much longer, the Cardinals could put him on the shelf and utilize his roster spot more effectively. The other possibility–if Molina’s injuries are considered short-term ailments–could be Eric Fryer’s second designation for assignment by St. Louis in as many seasons.

Fryer has earned rave reviews from teammates and coaches for his work backing up Molina, but his .167/.275/.217 batting line leaves plenty to be desired. If Mozeliak decides that the youth revolution is on in St. Louis, it could possibly spell the end for Fryer with the Cardinals.

Grichuk and Voit appear to be on the way. Could Carson Kelly be joining them? We could be looking at the latest wholesale shakeup for the Cardinals.