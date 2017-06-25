St. Louis firefighter in stable condition after falling through - KMOV.com

St. Louis firefighter in stable condition after falling through roof

A St. Louis firefighter is in stable condition after falling through a roof on Sunday. 

The incident began when fire crews were called to a roof fire at a building in the 2700 block of Bacon. While at the scene, one fire captain fell through the roof and was taken to a local hospital. 

Preliminary findings say the fire may have been caused by roofers using a torch. 

No other information is available at this time. 

