St. Louis firefighter in stable condition after falling through roof

A St. Louis firefighter is in stable condition after falling through a roof on Sunday.

The incident began when fire crews were called to a roof fire at a building in the 2700 block of Bacon. While at the scene, one fire captain fell through the roof and was taken to a local hospital.

Preliminary findings say the fire may have been caused by roofers using a torch.

No other information is available at this time.

