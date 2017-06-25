Rollover accident in North St. Louis leaves one dead, two injure - KMOV.com

Rollover accident in North St. Louis leaves one dead, two injured

NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

One person is dead and two others were taken to the hospital following a rollover accident in North St. Louis on Saturday night. 

The one-vehicle accident happened just before 9 p.m. near Destrehan and North Florissant. One victim is currently listed in critical condition, while the other is in stable condition. 

Authorities have not yet released any information on what may have caused the accident. 

