Inmate escapes from custody, considered armed and dangerous

An inmate at the St. Louis County Justice Center escaped from custody Saturday afternoon.

Thirty-six-year-old Bruce Brutsman is a white male, over 6 feet tall and 240 pounds.

Saturday morning Brutsman was taken from the center to an area hospital for treatment after allegedly swallowing a battery. While inside the facility, he was able to escape from officers and flee on foot.

Officials believe Brutsman has since commandeered a vehicle and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $1000 for information that leads to Brutsman's arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact St. Louis County PD at (636)529-8120 or Crimestoppers at 1(866)371-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.