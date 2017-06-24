Businesses hold fundraiser for family who lost son in tropical storm Cindy

A fundraiser was held for a local family who lost their son in a freak accident during tropical storm Cindy. (Credit: KMOV)

A fundraiser was held for a local family who lost their son in a freak accident during tropical storm Cindy.

Ten-year-old Nolan McCabe died while on vacation with his family in Alabama.

On Saturday, Shriver’s Snow Cones gave 20 percent of its proceeds to the McCabe family.

Irene's Flowers also helped in raising money for the family by taking donations.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.