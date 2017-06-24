Shooting leaves 1 dead in Wells Goodfellow neighborhood - KMOV.com

Shooting leaves 1 dead in Wells Goodfellow neighborhood

By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Officials are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood Saturday evening. 

A man was shot in the 3300 block of Goodfellow Boulevard and was not conscious or breathing at the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead a short time later. 

More information will become available as this story develops.

