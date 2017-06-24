Shooting leaves 1 dead in Wells Goodfellow neighborhood

Homicide was requested to investigate after a shooting occurred in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood Saturday evening. (Credit: KMOV)

Officials are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood Saturday evening.

A man was shot in the 3300 block of Goodfellow Boulevard and was not conscious or breathing at the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

More information will become available as this story develops.

