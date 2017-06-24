"We Rock the Spectrum" gym for children with autism opens in Metro East

A new resource for children with autism just opened its doors in the Metro East. (Credit: KMOV)

A new resource for children with autism just opened its doors in the Metro East.

“We Rock the Spectrum” gym held their grand opening in Edwardsville Saturday afternoon.

The indoor play center’s located on Century Drive right off Route 157 in Illinois.

The facility features all sorts of special equipment that aids autistic children with their developmental growth.

The owners said the idea is also meant to make everyone feel included.

“All kids can play together and that’s the way a lot of kids learn their best is when they’re playing next to a peer,” said owner Jennifer Range.

The special needs indoor play center is the first of its kind in Illinois but the second in the St. Louis area. The first facility opened in Fenton last year.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.