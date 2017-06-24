Shooting leaves 1 dead in St. Louis

An at-large suspect is charged in connection with a shooting that killed three and wounded a 7-year-oldMore >
Northbound Interstate 55 was closed near Route A for several hours on Friday afternoon due to an accident
A suspect in several sexual assaults in South City has been charged
The death of a 28-year-old St. Louis man who was reported missing in 2016 has been reclassified as a homicide.
