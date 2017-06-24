Shooting leaves 1 dead in St. Louis

Police are investigating after a shooting leaves 1 dead in the 10000 block of Toelle Lane Saturday afternoon.

Officials found the victim, believed to be in his teens, inside an apartment unit suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name will be released after he has been identified and next of kin has been notified.

More information will become available as this story develops.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact St. Louis County PD at (636)529-8210 or Crimestoppers at 1(866)371-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.