Dozens come out for Black Lives Matter vigil in West County Saturday

Dozens showed support for the Black Lives Matter movement at a vigil in West County on Saturday.

The event comes after the Philando Castile verdict and the release of dashcam footage, giving the public a glimpse at the police killing.

The group met on the Northwest corner of Clarkson and Clayton Road in Ellisville.

Organizers said Saturday’s turnout was over four times larger than what they typically see.

“For justice for Philando Castile, I was outraged by the verdict,” said Patricia Tracey, Black Lives Matter supporter. “It’s very simple, all lives cannot matter until black lives matter.”

Tracey said the vigils are a weekly event put on by the West County Community Action Network.

