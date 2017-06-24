Blues draft Robert Thomas in first round of NHL Draft

Robert Thomas poses for a picture after being drafted by the St. Louis Blues during the 2017 NHL Draft (Getty Images)

The St. Louis Blues drafted center Robert Thomas in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft in Chicago.

Thomas, 17, was drafted with the 20th overall pick. He spent last season playing for the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League, recording 16 goals and 50 assists in 66 regular season games. In 14 playoff games, Thomas scored seven goals and five assists.

During the 2015-16 season, Thomas guided the Knights to an OHL and Memorial Cup Championship as a rookie.

