Baby dies, driver arrested in north St. Louis County car crash

The driver involved in a car crash that killed a 14-month-old baby on Friday night has been taken into custody.

St. Louis County police say the driver, an 18-year-old male, was driving in the 1400 block of Sherwood Forest Drive when his car hit several parked cars and overturned.

In addition to the driver, two other passengers were in the car at the time of the accident, 14-month-old Kenneth Hampton, Jr of Florissant, a 20-year-old woman, and another man.

Hampton, Jr was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries, while the other male passenger fled the scene before police arrived.

Police arrested the driver for his role in the crash as well as for unrelated active warrants. There is currently no word on what possible charges the driver could face.

