Bomb threat temporarily closes Mizzou Recreation Center

The University of Missouri campus is back to normal operations this morning after an anonymous bomb threat was called into the Mizzou Recreation Center on Friday night.

Campus police received the report of the threat shortly before 10 p.m. and evacuated the complex as a precaution. Police and an explosive K9 unit searched the building until just before midnight and did not find an explosive device.

The investigation into the threat is ongoing.

