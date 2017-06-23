Blues trade fan favorite Reaves to Penguins

Shortly after trading Jori Lehtera to the Flyers on Friday, the Blues dealt fan favorite Ryan Reaves to the Penguins.

The club also sent the 51st pick in this year’s draft to the two-time defending champions in return for center Oskar Sundqvist and the 31st pick, which the Blues used to select forward Klim Kostin.

#stlblues have acquired Oskar Sundqvist & the 31st overall pick in 2017 from @penguins in exchange for Ryan Reaves & the 51st overall pick. pic.twitter.com/exjomHR3LB — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) June 24, 2017

Reaves was the anchor of the Blues fourth line, considered one of the best checking lines with its energy.

Reaves, 30, has spent all nine seasons of his career in St. Louis. Sundqvist, 23, has only played 28 games over two seasons with Pittsburgh.

