Blues ship Lehtera to Philadelphia for Schenn

The Blues acquired Brayden Schenn from the Flyers in return for Jori Lehtera Friday.

The trade was made at the draft in Chicago and also involved the Blues trading the 27th pick in Friday’s draft and a conditional first-round pick in 2018.

Schenn, a center, scored 25 goals in 79 games during the 2016-2017 season. The season before he netted 26 goals.

Lehtera only scored seven times in the 2016-2017 season in a year that many considered disappointing.

