Man who stole from customers to spend only 1 day in jail

A Franklin County businessman who pleaded guilty to stealing from his customers will only serve one day in jail.

Stuart Millner, 76, pleaded guilty to stealing millions from his customers.

He will serve one day in jail and has been ordered to pay back $3.3 million to his victims.

He could have received a six-year sentence.

