At-large suspect charged in shooting that killed 3 adults, wounded 7-year-old

27-year-old Derrick Irving, Jessica Garth 24, were shot and killed near the intersection of Beacon and Lillian Thursday. A 7-year-old in this picture was wounded. Credit: KMOV

Jerome Buress Jr is charged in connection with a shooting that killed three adults and left a 7-year-old wounded. He is currently at-large. Credit: SLMPD

An at-large suspect is charged in connection with a shooting that killed three and wounded a 7-year-old.

Jerome Buress, Jr., 28, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, assault, shooting a firearm at or from a motor vehicle and tampering with a witness.

Jessica Garth, 24, of Webster Groves, Derrick Irving, 27, Julian Hayes, 37, 7-year-old Deniya Irving and a 5-year-old girl were in a car near the intersection of Beacon and Lillian on June 1 when police say Buress opened fire on the car.

Garth, Derrick Irving and Hayes were killed. Deniya Irving was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The 5-year-old was not injured.

If you have any information on Buress, Jr’s whereabouts, call police or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.