Police looking for man who broke into car, stole luggage at City Museum

A family from Arkansas visiting St. Louis is without their luggage after their car was broken into at City Museum Wednesday afternoon. The crime was captured on surveillance video from the second floor of City Museum's pay-to-park lot.

St. Louis Police are looking for the driver of a white Mercedes sedan with Texas plates. The driver is described as a male in his 50's, short hair, about 6 feet tall, and last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and tan pants.

The thief paid $7 to get in the lot. The surveillance video shows the driver moving around the parking lot and pulling into different spots for about 10 minutes. Eventually, he backed into a spot next to a Honda SUV owned by Caitlin Comins of Fayetteville, Ark.

"He specifically asked to park on the second-floor garage or somewhere there was shade because he was scared of bird droppings," said Rick Erwin, City Museum executive director.

The suspect walked around a couple more cars before he smashed in the back side window of Comins' car and stole all the luggage inside.

"It was clothing, our beach bags, and a bunch of food," said Comins, to News 4 over the phone.

Comins and her two young kids were spending the day at City Museum as part of a road trip to Chicago. They ultimately made it to their final destination with help from City Museum staff.

"They fixed their back window with plastic because they knew she was driving to Chicago, the building manager got some extra clothes and food for them," said Erwin.

Also, an unexpected windfall of cash came from a stranger.

"Then a man gave us $400 cash to go buy new clothes with. I don't know who it was. He just walked up and handed us a wad of money," said Comins.

Erwin said he's not surprised by this kind gesture.

"It's just how it is, be good to other people," he said.

The parking garage is on 16th and Delmar and is part of City Museum. One of the new slides even goes through the second floor part of the garage. City Museum assures this is a safe lot with several attendants walking the garage throughout the day.

