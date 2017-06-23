Robbery suspect arrested after knocking on retired officer's door

Charles Branson and David McCrocklin, both 31, are charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. They're accused of going to the home of a woman in the 200 block of Central Avenue in Union with the intent to rob her.



Detective Sergeant John Biser told News 4 that McCrocklin knew the victim and went in first, then Branson followed a short time later.

"He came inside with his face covered and pointed a weapon, a suspected weapon at the victim and demanded drugs and money," said Biser.



Holly Murray said Branson stole her purse which contained $400 cash and a pre-loaded credit card worth thousands of dollars.

"Nobody, nobody deserves the nightmare that man put me through," said Murray.



Biser said McCrocklin was arrested a short time later nearby but Branson got in a car and sped away. According to Murray, some of her neighbors chased Branson in their car and even crashed into Branson's vehicle forcing it to stop, but he was able to run away.



Biser said an all-night search failed to locate Branson but he turned up on the doorstep of retired Union police officer Rod Tappe at 5:45 a.m. asking for help.



Tappe told News 4, "He was missing a shoe and was claiming his wife had d ropped him off at work and when he got out of the car, his shoes came off."



Tappe said the man asked for a pair of shoes, a ride to Washington and then to use a phone. He said the man was sounding and acting suspicious, so Tappe called his former co-workers at the Union Police Department.



"You know nothing surprises me, after the years I spent doing the same thing, nothing surprises me. It was kind of ironic or funny that he asked me why I called the police on him."



Both men are being held in the Franklin County jail on $100,000 bond, each.



