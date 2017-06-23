Businesses participating in 'Safe Place' program for LGBTQ community

St. Louis police are working to make the city a “Safe Place” for those in the LGBTQ community. (Credit: KMOV)

St. Louis police are working to make the city a “safe place” for those in the LGBTQ community.

Police hope a small, colorful symbol will show our city’s determination to end hate crimes and harassment.

The “Safe Place” program is teaming with businesses and organizations willing to open their doors to the LGBTQ community that may have been a victim of crime or harassment.

“Everyone deserves a safe place,” said Dale Schotte, owner of Park Avenue Coffee.

Park Avenue Coffee shops are the first “safe places.”

Schotte’s employees have stepped up and embraced the initiative.

“They’ve been trained how to call 911, stay calm, help a person in anyway,” said Schotte.

Detective Christopher Pederson leads the St. Louis “Safe Place” program, which started in Seattle.

“We are a different city and [have] different issues,” Pederson said. “We are running with and taking full advantage of every chance work with the community.”

The police department outreach also extends online to their homepage. On that page there is a “Safe Place” link meant to easily take reports of anti-LGBTQ crimes or concerns.

Officials said even if the crimes seems insignificant, still report it.

They say quick actions and reporting can help reduce all types of crime in St. Louis.

