Metro East man sentenced for deadly New Year’s Eve crash

A Metro East man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in an accident that killed a 20-year-old man on New Year's Eve, 2014.

Willie Green sped through the intersection of Jefferson and Chouteau early in the evening on Dec. 31, 2014 and slammed into the car of Xander Wohlstadter. Then 16-year-old Emma Casey, who was a passenger in Wohlstadter’s car, suffered serious injuries and was left in a coma for nearly two weeks.

Green’s blood alcohol rate was more than twice the legal limit when the accident happened.

Around 50 people sent letters to the judge before Friday’s sentencing hearing to talk about how Wohlstadter impacted their lives.

“He did so much good in his short life, he spread good will,” said Wohlstadter’s mother Beth Lewandowski.

Casey said she hopes that Green feels some remorse.

In a tearful statement to the judge, Green turned to Wohlstadter’s parents and told them how sorry he is.

Prosecutors asked for a 22-year sentence, but the judge sentenced him to 15 years in prison. He received various sentences for involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident, armed criminal action and assault.

Green had two previous drunk driving incidents.

He must serve at least seven years of his sentence.

