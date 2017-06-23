'Shop Out Hunger' event seeks to collect thousands of cans of food

If you're going grocery shopping this weekend, you'll get a chance to help feed hungry families.

Saturday is the ninth annual "Shop Out Hunger" event at grocery stores all across the region. Volunteers will greet you as you walk in, then hand you a wish list of non-perishable food items. You can donate anything you wish as you leave the store.

Shop Out Hunger will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the goal is to collect 100,000 cans of food. Your donation will help Operation Food Search feed 300,000 people a month.

