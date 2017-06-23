Ferguson Farmers Market offering free rides on 'Jolly Trolly'

Ferguson Farmers Market offering free rides to and from the market on 'Jolly Trolly.' (Credit: KMOV)

It’s getting a lot easier for residents in north St. Louis County to get their grocery shopping done.

Saturday, the Ferguson Famers Market will start offering free rides to and from the market on their ‘Jolly Trolly’.

The hope is to provide transportation for community members in need of more efficient access to the market.

There are pickup and drop off locations all over the Ferguson-Florissant area.

