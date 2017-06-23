Governor threatens to reject 911 funding bill over fee hikes

CHICAGO (AP) - Gov. Bruce Rauner has threatened to reject a plan extending the funding mechanism for the state's 911 call centers, saying proposed fee increases are too high and the plan is loaded with other things.

The Republican's administration issued a Thursday memo, saying he seeks a "clean" extension bill by next week's end. That's when the plan sunsets. An extension is needed for 911 services to continue to get funding.

The proposal calls for a Chicago 911 surcharge increase from $3.90 to $5 and from 87 cents to $1.50 elsewhere in Illinois. Backers say some centers have lost funds with more people dropping landline service.

Rauner calls the increases unacceptable.

The plan also allows AT&T to disconnect traditional landlines. Proponents say it paves the way for modernization. Opponents say seniors would be disproportionately affected.

