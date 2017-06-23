Former St. Louis County Sheriff pleads guilty to federal theft charges

A former St. Louis County Deputy Sheriff has pleaded guilty to federal theft charges.

Alvin Wilson admitted to stealing from the St. Louis Public Library, which receives federal funding.

Wilson worked as a security officer for the Library from 2012 to December of 2016, and worked as a Deputy Sheriff for the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office at the same time. Wilson falsely reported the hours he worked at the Library, and was paid by the Library for his falsely reported hours.

Wilson also regularly left his post at the Library for significant periods of time to handle assignments for the Sheriff's Office. He claimed entitlement to pay for hours when he knew he was not working at the Library, but was at the Sheriff's Office or home instead.

As part of his guilty plea, Wilson agreed that the loss to the Library is over $95,000.

Theft from an organization the receives federal funds carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine to go along with mandatory restitution.

Wilson's sentencing date is set for September 22.

