Fatal accident closes Northbound I-55 in Jefferson County for several hours

Northbound Interstate 55 was closed near Route A for several hours on Friday afternoon due to an fatal accident.

The accident happened near mile marker 175.

Police tell News 4 that three vehicles were involved in the crash. The accident started when a Chevrolet Traverse slammed into the back of a Ford Focus that had slowed down for traffic, causing that vehicle to drive into the median in the middle of the road. The Traverse was then hit in the rear by a third vehicle before coming to a rest on the exit ramp from I-55 to Route A.

The driver of the Focus, 45-year-old Meschel Reed of Jackson, MS, was taken to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

All lanes re-opened around 5:30 p.m.

