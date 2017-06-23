Accident closes Northbound I-55 in Jefferson County

Northbound Interstate-55 is currently closed near Route A on Friday afternoon due to an accident.

The accident is near mile marker 175. Southbound I-55 is currently open.

Police tell News 4 that three vehicles were involved in the crash. Multiple people were injured in the accident, with one being taken to an area hospital in critical condition. There is currently no word on how the accident happened.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

