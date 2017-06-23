Textbook costs to drop under University of Missouri plan

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Students on the four University of Missouri campuses will soon be paying less for textbooks.

University system President Mun Choi wants to use more open-source learning material written by experts, vetted by their peers and posted for free downloading.

The Columbia Daily Tribune (http://bit.ly/2t2L4HQ ) reports that Choi said Wednesday that the goal is to save students money and provide up-to-date materials. Faculty, including graduate assistants, will be eligible for incentive payments of $1,000 to $10,000 for preparing and adopting materials.

Universities and state governments are lining up behind the cause as a way to make college more affordable. Nationally, students pay an average of $1,200 a year for textbooks. The average cost on the Columbia campus is about $540 per year.