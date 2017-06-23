Police issue Endangered Person Advisory for missing 15-year-old girl

St. Louis County police have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a teenage girl who ran away from her home.

Police say 15-year-old Destiny Davis departed her home on June 2 with additional clothing, and has a history of running away. Police also say they have new information leading them to believe that Davis is staying with an unknown person and may be or soon become the victim of a crime.

Davis is described as a black female, 5'3" with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information related to this case is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

