Man stabbed during robbery in St. Louis

St. Louis police are investigating a robbery that ended with the victim getting stabbed on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a call for medical attention at 1400 Shawmut around 1:00 p.m.. The victim, a 27-year-old male, told police he got off the bus when the suspect approached him and demanded property. After the victim refused, an altercation broke out, ending with the suspect stabbing the victim in the shoulder with a kitchen knife and fleeing the scene.

The victim was treated and is listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

