Death of St. Louis man reported missing in 2016 now investigated as a homicide

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The death of a 28-year-old St. Louis man who was reported missing in 2016 has been reclassified as a homicide.

Jerome Baker, of the 5000 block of Enright, was reported missing from his home on May 15, 2016. On October 27, 2016, his skull was found in a vacant building in the 4500 block of Riverview by a utility worker.

On June 15, 2017, the skull was positively identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as belonging to Baker. Baker’s cause of death has not been determined, according to officials.

On June 22, 2017, the St. Louis Police Department said they are investigating Baker’s death as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

