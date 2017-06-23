Guardian pleads guilty to embezzling thousands from disabled veteran

An appointed guardian is pleading guilty to embezzling thousands of dollars from a disabled veteran to whom she was appointed.

Tamara Jones, 35, is accused of embezzling more than $30,000 from the victim between 2014 and 2015. She was appointed to be the guardian of the victim by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

Authorities said Jones was the appointed fiduciary of the disabled veteran, and was able to steal money from the veteran's account. The money from the account was to be spent for the victim's benefit, and then Jones would be compensated by the V.A.

Jones pleaded guilty to one felony count of embezzlement by a Veteran's fiduciary.

She is facing up to five years in prison or a fine of $250,000, or both.

A judge accepted Jones' plea, and set her sentencing for Sept. 22.

