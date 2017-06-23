Shiloh man charged after domestic battery, threatening police officers

Arlandus Leatherwood, 44, is accused of domestic batter and threatening a public official (Credit: Shiloh Police Department)

A Shiloh man is facing multiple charges following a domestic battery incident on Wednesday.

Prosecutors have charged 44-year-old Arlandus Leatherwood with one felony count of domestic battery/prior conviction and one count of threatening a public official.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday, police in Shiloh responded to a call of domestic battery at an apartment in the 2400 block of Patrick Drive. Following an investigation, Leatherwood was taken into custody, and then made threatening statements toward members of the Shiloh Police Department.

Both Leatherwood and the victim declined medical treatment for minor injuries at the scene. Leatherwood is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail for want of bond, with his bond set at $100,000.

