Police searching for suspect in Regions Bank robbery

St. Louis police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Dutchtown on Thursday.

Police say the suspect entered the Regions Bank located at 3803 South Broadway around 3:47 p.m., handed a note to a teller demanding money, and displayed a gun. The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of cash, and was seen fleeing the scene in a silver vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black male between 35 and 40 years of age, 5'8-5-10", with a husky build, dark complexion, and long dreadlocks. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants, and a red Kansas City Chiefs cap.

Anyone with any information on the suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

