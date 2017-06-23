Festus High School rocketry team named best in world

FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The world’s best rocketry team is from Festus!

The 10-student team from Festus High School took first place in the International Rocketry Challenge (IRC).

The team, which was sponsored by the Raytheon Company, represented the United States and competed against teams from French, Japan and the United Kingdom at the IRC, which was held in Paris on June 22 and 23.

Festus High School was awarded first place in the launch component and third place in the presentation component.

