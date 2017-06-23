Cardinals hosting first ever Pride Night later this summer

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Cardinals will host their first ever Pride Night later this summer.

Friday, the organization announced Pride Night would be held at Busch Stadium on Aug. 25, for a game against Tampa Bay.

“We are excited to partner with Pride St. Louis to host Pride Night at Busch Stadium,” said William DeWitt III, President of the Cardinals. “We have hosted many LGBT groups at Busch Stadium over the years, but this is a bigger effort which will remind fans that everyone is welcome at Busch Stadium. The event will also raise money to help courageous students in our community.”

Those who purchase the Pride Night theme ticket will receive a baseball cap with a rainbow STL logo. Also, the organization will donate a portion of each ticket purchased will be donated to the PrideSTL scholarship fund.

Click here for more information or to purchase a ticket.

