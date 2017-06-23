Woman dead following overnight house fire in South City

A home in the 3900 block of Schiller Place following a fire Friday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman’s body was found following an overnight house fire in south St. Louis.

More than two dozen firefighters were called to battle the blaze in the 3900 block of Schiller Place around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said the initial home was fully engulfed in flames, causing the roof to collapse. He also said the fire spread to two neighboring homes.

Chief Jenkerson said there was no initial indication anyone was inside the burning home but fire crews later discovered a woman’s body beneath the debris.

A woman who lives in a neighboring home said the power of God her woke up and she ran to the kitchen.

“After I discovered that it wasn’t in my kitchen, I saw the flames through my kitchen window and I felt the intense heat from the house that was actually on fire. When I looked at my window and I noticed it was, you know, jumping over to my house I started screaming, running around, getting my kids out of the house,” Meloni Jones said.

A power line fell on a fire truck while crews were on the scene but there was no damage.

Chief Jenkerson told News 4 it took firefighters a while to find a hydrant because cars were parked in front of them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The woman's identity has not been released.

