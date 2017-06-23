River City Rascals, first responders to honor special 9-year-old

Kyvin suffers from a type of epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS), a disease that is a daily struggle for him. Credit: KMOV

The River City Rascals are joining police and firefighters in honoring a very special 9-year-old boy.

Kyvin suffers from a type of epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS), a disease that is a daily struggle for him, his mother says.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation heard about Kyvin and wanted to make the first of many dreams come true.

Friday night, he is going to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the first responders game being held by the Rascals in O’Fallon, Mo.

