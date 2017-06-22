Johnny Depp talks about assassinating President Trump

Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the Glastonbury music festival. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)

KMOV.COM - At an event in England on Thursday, Johnny Depp joked about assassinating President Trump.

Depp was introducing his 2004 film, 'The Libertine' at a drive-in movie theater when he started talking about President Trump.

“I think he needs help and there are a lot of wonderful dark, dark places he could go,” Depp said.

“When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” he asked,a clear reference to John Wilkes Booth the actor who assassinated President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

“I want to clarify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living,” Depp said. “However, it has been a while and maybe it is time.”

Depp's comments are just the latest in a string of verbal attacks and physical violence targeted at politicians.

Last week, a Belleville man went on a shooting rampage, targeting Republican congressmen while they were at batting practice.

Last month, Kathy Griffin was forced to apologize after she posed for photos holding a bloody Donald Trump mask.

More recently, a New York venue in Central Park performing their version of 'Julius Caesar' depicted the Roman dictator as President Trump.