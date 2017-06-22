Back to School: Mizzou to rent out dorm rooms to public

Pack up your Greek letters, Ramen Noodles, and your shower caddy, because for $120 you can relive your college glory days.

That's what Mizzou is charging for you to stay in a dorm room.

The school board decided it will rent out empty dorm rooms this fall for home football games and other campus events.

Since enrollment is sharply down, and the university is in a financial pickle, this is a way to combat each problem.

So, what amenities should you expect from your stay?

"Guest Housing," as they're calling it, are two-bedrooms with four single beds.

Also included will be free wi-fi, bed linens, and towels.

But hey, no homework!

