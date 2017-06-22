Maryland Heights police searching for man who teen says chased him with a gun

She says one of the men went to his car and when he came back he had a gun. (Credit: KMOV)

Tonya Stewart says her 16-year-old son Jayden and his friends were hanging out by the pool when a group of people drinking starting harassing them. (Credit: KMOV)

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV.com) – Maryland Heights police are investigating an incident where a teenager was allegedly chased by a man with a gun while spending the afternoon at the pool.

It happened Tuesday at approximately 5:00 p.m. at the Haven on the Lake apartment complex. Tonya Stewart says her 16-year-old son Jayden and his friends were hanging out by the pool when a group of people drinking starting harassing them.

She says one of the men went to his car and when he came back he had a gun.

“He had a shot gun or rifle, not sure which one, and pointed it at my son and my son started running and he was chased all the way into the back of those woods there,” said Stewart.

She said her son told her the man was using the N-word.

“The man was apparently around 20-years-old and calling the children the N-word, Very scary, and that’s what scared Jayden so much is that he was saying that while chasing him with a rifle,” said the mother.

She says another man at the pool called police but when they arrived, the man with the gun was gone.

A spokesperson for Maryland Heights police said they are taking the case very seriously. They are interviewing people at the complex, trying to determine who the man is. One issue is that the complex has new management and they were unable to help identify the suspect or say whether or not he lived at Haven on the Lake.

“Apparently the man was driving a white car, four door, blonde hair he had a red cap and red shirt, approximately 6' 3" if you see this man anywhere please call police,” said Stewart.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.