STL-native Jayson Tatum to Celtics at No. 3 in NBA draft

Jayson Tatum walks on stage with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted third overall by the Boston Celticsduring the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017. Credit: Getty Images

NEW YORK (AP and KMOV.com) - In the NBA draft's first unscripted moment, the Boston Celtics took Jayson Tatum of Duke with the third pick.

Makelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball went 1-2, as expected in Thursday night. The Celtics, who traded the top pick to the Sixers and moved down to No. 3, went with the Duke guard, whose scoring ability fits what Boston needs.

It marks the fourth straight year the Blue Devils have produced a top-three pick.

Tatum played his high school basketball at Chaminade in Creve Coeur.