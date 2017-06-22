Elderly man returns fire after being shot, suspect at-large

A suspect is at-large after shooting a 75-year-old man while walking Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the man was walking in the 4000 block of Kossuth around 4:30 p.m. when he was approached by a man who ordered the victim to stop.

The victim continued to walk away, when he was shot in the leg. Police said the victim then pulled out his own gun and returned fire at the suspect.

The suspect ran away from the scene.

Police said the victim was transported to an area hospital where he is in serious but stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.