Police searching for suspects who robbed, shot man in vacant lot

St. Louis Metropolitan Police is searching for two men who they say robbed a man by gunpoint in a vacant lot Wednesday.

According to authorities, a man was walking through a vacant lot when he was approached by two men with guns and demanded cash from the victim.

Police said the men got away with an undetermined amount of money, cigarettes, and a cell phone.

The suspects immediately ran away from the alley while firing shots back at the victim, striking hit in the leg.

The victim ran to a family member’s home nearby and called police.

He was transported to local hospital and is expected to recover.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.