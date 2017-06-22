City sheriff deputy struck by vehicle in South City

Emergency crews were on the scene after a city sheriff was struck by a vehicle in South City Thursday evening.

Authorities said the person in the vehicle did remain on the scene while emergency arrived.

According to police, the call for an officer in need of aid came out around 3:30 p.m.

The officer was treated for injuries to both of his arms, according to police.

An investigation is currently ongoing. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

