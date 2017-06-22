Man accused of taking pictures of girls at water park

Melvin Hock, 59. allegedly took photos of women and girls and swimming suits at a water park in Collinsville. Credit: Collinsville PD

A Caseyville man is facing charges for allegedly taking pictures of young girls in swimsuits at a water park in Collinsville.

Melvin Hock, 59, is charged with disorderly conduct.

On Wednesday, police received a call that someone was taking pictures Splash City water park in Collinsville. Splash City employees observed him walking around and taking photos with his phone.

Police later made contact with Hock and searched his phone, where they found two pictures of young girls he allegedly took Wednesday at Splash City.

Officers searched his phone further and found 29 more photos and four videos of girls and women, ages 5-35, wearing swimsuits, police said. Police believe the additional photos were taken also taken at Splash City on four different days.

Police said there was no evidence to indicate the pictures were taken for the purpose of sexual gratification.

Hock was arrested and released after he posted bond.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.