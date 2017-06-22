Surprise Squad: Baby Blakley survives against all odds

Imagine preparing for the birth of your first child and then being told by doctors that the baby would not live past birth.

That was the news handed to one St. Louis couple earlier this year.

Instead of preparing like most parents do for a child, with a baby shower, the couple took an alternative route and instead through a celebration of life party.

Miraculously, the baby survived. However, the parents did not properly prepare for a child because of the news they had received.

So, KMOV's Surprise Squad stepped in to help.

