Son stabbed after confronting mom’s boyfriend about hitting her

A 20-year-old man was stabbed after he said he confronted his mother’s boyfriend about striking his mother.

Police arrived in the 3400 block of Dunnica around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday evening when the victim told police his mother’s boyfriend stabbed him in the arm after a domestic dispute.

The victim told authorities the suspect fled the scene before police arrived. The suspect is wanted by police at this time.

The victim was transported to the hospital and listed as stable.

The incident is still under investigation.

