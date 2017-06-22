Reports: Schwarber moved to the minors

(Cubbie Tracker) – Slugger Kyle Schwarber is being sent down to Triple-A Iowa in a move to get his swing back.

Schwarber started the season as an unconventional leadoff hitter, but started sinking in the batting order as his average dipped below the .200 mark.

Once feared for his towering home runs, the 24 year old is hitting .171 with 12 homers, 28 RBIs and 75 strikeouts.

Whether this is a move to let Schwarber relax and regroup – or a bigger message to a team that has yet to hit its stride has yet to be seen.