St. Louis Symphony holding free concert at Forest Park in September

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
The St. Louis Symphony performs at Forest Park (Credit: St. Louis Symphony) The St. Louis Symphony performs at Forest Park (Credit: St. Louis Symphony)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Symphony will have a free concert at Forest Park in September.

The orchestra will perform their annual concert at Art Hill on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. Those attending are encouraged to pack a blanket and picnic for the performance.

Following the concert, there will be fireworks.

