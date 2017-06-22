St. Louis Symphony holding free concert at Forest Park in September

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Symphony will have a free concert at Forest Park in September.

The orchestra will perform their annual concert at Art Hill on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. Those attending are encouraged to pack a blanket and picnic for the performance.

Following the concert, there will be fireworks.

